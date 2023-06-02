South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will feature Nicole McAdams, local artist as well as art teacher at both the SAAC Arts Academy and at Yocum Elementary, as the leader of its June Corks and Canvas art class.
This month’s Corks and Canvas class "Inner Glow" will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 15.
This will be a fun-filled night of painting that is designed for people who have always wanted to try their hand at art and also have some fun along the way.
McAdams has chosen an acrylic neon-paint project where you will paint mandalas. Mandalas are generally created as a form of meditation. During this Corks and Canvas class, participants will create their own mandalas in a serene environment by exploring layers of organic and geometric shapes. For a fun twist, the class will use neon paints and blacklights.
McAdams said, "Mandalas are a fun project for me because no matter your artistic ability you can create an interesting mandala. The process of creating mandalas is peaceful, relaxing and doesn't require much thought which is often how I love to create art."
No experience is needed. Paints, brushes, and all the supplies are provided, and SAAC will also be providing snacks. Participants are welcome to bring their own drink of choice.