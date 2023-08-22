Magnolia Arts

Tickets have gone on sale for the Magnolia Arts Center production of “Rex’s Exes,” September 14-16.

Tickets are $7 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $14 for the general public. Doors open nightly at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The play was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and is billed as “The Southern-fried mid-life crisis comedy.”

It finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas -- Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette—teetering on the brink of disaster again. Gaynelle, frustrated and frazzled from working too many two-bit jobs, stubbornly refuses to face the fact she’s turning the Big 5-0.

In a misguided effort to lift her cousin’s spirits, Peaches, a sassy, morturarial cosmetologist who’s stuck in a romantic dry gulch, is determined to throw Gaynelle a surprise birthday party she doesn’t even want.

Jimmie Wy, riding high on the success of her new wedding gown boutique for big gals -- Wide Bride -- reluctantly agrees to help Peaches surprise Gaynelle. But it turns out the surprise is on them when, in a startling twist, the party plans shift to a hastily thrown-together family funeral instead.

CAST

Cee Cee Windham -- Deidra Gunnels

Gaynell Verdeen-- Shari Ferguson

Jimmy Wyvette Verdeen -- Jaz VanAssche

Peaches Verdeen Belrose -- Traci Foster

LaMerle Verdeen Minshaw -- Shannon Heath

Aubrey Verdeen -- Dave Conner

Bitsy Hargis -- Dee Rogers

Theodore Rexford Belrose -- Jim Pierce

Gentle Harmony -- Holli Howard

Mama Doll Hargis -- Deidra Gunnels

Marlissa Crutchfield -- Melanie Martin

Wild Bill Boudreaux -- Grant Baker

Understudies -- Austin Crank and Adrienne Rushing

CREW

Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt

Stage Manager -- Adrienne Rushing

Assistant Stage Manager -- Austin Crank

Props -- Holli Howard

Set -- Lisa VanDonsel

Costumes -- Adrienne Rushing and Janet Rider-Babbitt

