Tickets have gone on sale for the Magnolia Arts Center production of “Rex’s Exes,” September 14-16.
Tickets are $7 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $14 for the general public. Doors open nightly at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
The play was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten and is billed as “The Southern-fried mid-life crisis comedy.”
It finds the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas -- Gaynelle, Peaches and Jimmie Wyvette—teetering on the brink of disaster again. Gaynelle, frustrated and frazzled from working too many two-bit jobs, stubbornly refuses to face the fact she’s turning the Big 5-0.
In a misguided effort to lift her cousin’s spirits, Peaches, a sassy, morturarial cosmetologist who’s stuck in a romantic dry gulch, is determined to throw Gaynelle a surprise birthday party she doesn’t even want.
Jimmie Wy, riding high on the success of her new wedding gown boutique for big gals -- Wide Bride -- reluctantly agrees to help Peaches surprise Gaynelle. But it turns out the surprise is on them when, in a startling twist, the party plans shift to a hastily thrown-together family funeral instead.
CAST
Cee Cee Windham -- Deidra Gunnels
Gaynell Verdeen-- Shari Ferguson
Jimmy Wyvette Verdeen -- Jaz VanAssche
Peaches Verdeen Belrose -- Traci Foster
LaMerle Verdeen Minshaw -- Shannon Heath
Aubrey Verdeen -- Dave Conner
Bitsy Hargis -- Dee Rogers
Theodore Rexford Belrose -- Jim Pierce
Gentle Harmony -- Holli Howard
Mama Doll Hargis -- Deidra Gunnels
Marlissa Crutchfield -- Melanie Martin
Wild Bill Boudreaux -- Grant Baker
Understudies -- Austin Crank and Adrienne Rushing
CREW
Director -- Janet Rider-Babbitt
Stage Manager -- Adrienne Rushing
Assistant Stage Manager -- Austin Crank
Props -- Holli Howard
Set -- Lisa VanDonsel
Costumes -- Adrienne Rushing and Janet Rider-Babbitt