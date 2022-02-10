Country icons Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker, with special guest Tracy Byrd, will perform at the Murphy Arts District’s first amphitheater show of the year on Thursday, May 26.
Venue pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, with public sales starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.
“This concert will be a great way to segue into Memorial Day weekend! We are excited to kick off the first of many shows at the MAD Amphitheater this year,” said Pam Griffin, MAD President and CEO.
Tracy Lawrence is one of country music’s truest traditionalists and this year he is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the Country music industry. His catalog has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre selling more than 13 million albums and charting 18 No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence is releasing three new albums which include all new music along with some of his favorite career hits.
Clay Walker debuted in 1993 with his single “What’s It to You”, which reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks, as did its follow-up, 1994s “Live Until I Die.” Walker has released a total of 11 studio albums. He has charted more than 30 singles on the Hot Country Songs, of which six have reached number one.
Tracy Byrd became a household name on the country music scene in 1993 when his third single, called “Holdin’ Heaven,” off of his MCA Records, self-titled debut album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts. The album also included the remake hit of Johnny Paycheck’s “Someone to Give My Love To” cementing Byrd as a Traditional Country Troubadour. The debut album went on to be certified Gold, a reward signifying sales in excess of 500,000 copies.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.