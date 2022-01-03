The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has announced its class lineup for spring 2022.
Classes will begin the week of January 24-28. CLICK HERE to register on the SAAC website.
Many of SAAC's long-time instructors are back this year as well as some new faces that have also joined the roster.
Maria Villegas, Michaela Wise Gross, Katie Harwell and Nicole McAdams will lead the visual arts classes from Pre-K through 12th grade.
Ballet classes will once again be led by Stephanie Lowrey along with help from Abbey Williams. Ballet is offered for Pre-K through 12th grade. Lowery has been with SAAC for many years.
Mike Means is back again to champion his computer arts kids with classes in graphic arts as well as taking kids through a new and
fascinating look at the science world through a class entitled "Art Meets Science." His classes are for kids K- 8th grades.
SAAC's theatre classes are offered for Pre-K - 12th grade. Classes are led by SAAC veterans Cassie Hickman, Hannah Davis and Lynn Gunter along with newcomer Madelyn Poss. Additionally, youth theatre, directed by Hannah Davis, will produce a two-act play this semester, "Enchanted Bookshop,” for grades 2-8. Inclusion in this production will be by auditions which will be held January 18 and 20. Hannah Davis will direct.
Also offered again this spring is a class for 1-3 year olds accompanied by a parent. "Mommy and Me Thursdays" will meet the first Thursday of the month.
Registration is on a first come, first paid basis. Waiting lists are available if the class you are interested in is full.