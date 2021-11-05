The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado production of “Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregulars” by the SAAC Drama Club will be 7 p.m. Friday, November 5 and 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6.
Tickets are $5.
Director Lynn Gunter said her cast “is the absolute best and is nothing but a huge family. All of our cast members are delightful and give a great performance. If time would permit, I could elaborate on each of them. However, why don’t you come see for yourself November 5 and 6?”
Cast members and their roles include Wiggins, Maggie Phillips; Toby, Mary Claire Parker; Sherlock Holmes, Abbi Brewer; Watson, Maddy
Couture; Mrs. Hudson, Landlady, Merriweather and Mrs. Oakshot, Hannah Elizabeth; Anna, Avery Hall; Mary, Tiffany Duke; Lestrade, Constable, and Wilson, Isaí Hurtado; Spaulding/Clay, Georgia Blackmon; Catherine, Riya Nelson; Hope, Baker, Horner and Ryder, Gideon Moncrief; Ross and Breckinridge, Alyssa Purifoy; Oliver, David Valero; Lucy, Jazmine Wong-Bennett; and George, Ellis Lyles.
On a dare from her fellow street urchins, 14-year-old Wiggins tries to pickpocket a strange old man. Not only is Wiggins unsuccessful, but the old man, who is actually Sherlock Holmes in disguise, manages to take the gold ring that was in Wiggins' pocket and leave behind a note directing her where to go to get it back. When Wiggins goes to 221B Baker Street to retrieve the ring, she is shocked to find out how much Holmes knows about her based on a quick observation.
After Wiggins sees Holmes use the ring to solve a case, Wiggins proposes to work as his assistant.
Intrigued by her potential, Holmes agrees to begin training Wiggins on a trial basis, so long as she helps Mrs. Hudson with the chores. Wiggins and Holmes must learn to trust each other as Wiggins and her group of street urchins help him solve two dangerous mysteries: “The Red Headed League” and “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle.”
Crew members for the show are Avery Hall as stage manager and Tiffanie Duke as assistant stage manager. “I have always said the atmosphere of theatre is one of my favorites, especially the atmosphere that SAAC provides, and the cast really plays a huge part in that,“ said Avery Hall, senior cast member.