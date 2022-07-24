Klipsch Heritage Museum Association in Hope has announced that Hope native and former Governor of Arkansas and presidential candidate Mike Huckabee and his band Capitol Offense will play the Klipsch Auditorium from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, September 10.
Capitol Offense is a cover band that plays a mix of classic rock, Motown, country, and blues. The band was formed in July 1996 by the newly elected governor and members of his executive staff. They all enjoyed classic rock, and several of them were talented musicians in their own right. They drew their name from the fact that all of them worked in the Capitol building, and because according to Huckabee, “in the course of our playing, we offend just about everybody.”
Capitol Offense includes eightmusicians, one of whom is yet another Hope native, Marynell Branch. Marynell plays keyboard in the band. The remaining lineup is as follows:
Mike Huckabee – bass
Aaron Black – vocals
Gordon Caffey – lead guitar, vocals
Rick Calhoun – guitar, vocals
Teri Cox-vocals
Chris Pyle – drums
Steve Pyle – vocals
