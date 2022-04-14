SAAC invites the public to a fun and memorable night at Corks and Canvas, this month being led by veteran class teacher Amy Machen. This class will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Corks and Canvas is a fun filled night of painting designed for people who have always wanted to try their hand at it and have a lot of fun while learning a new skill.
Paint, brushes, and all the supplies are provided, and an experienced, award-winning local artist leads you step-by-step through the process to complete a work of art in three hours.
Machen has chosen a fun, springy theme for her class, “Spring Tea Garden.” Each participant will go home after the class with a beautifully painted floral still life.
No painting experience is needed.