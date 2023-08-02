Tickets remain available for the Magnolia Arts Center presentation of “Music in the Round,” featuring Josh Matheny & Three Times a Lady Trio -- Hannah Blaylock, Kennedy Scott and Lauren Mascitti.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $40 for Magnolia Arts members and $50 for the general public.
Order tickets by calling 870-901-3600.
CLICK HERE to order tickets through the Magnolia Arts website.
CLICK HERE to watch Josh Matheny perform on the dobro guitar.
CLICK HERE to watch Hannah Blaylock perform a cover of Dolly Parton’s “The Grass is Blue.”
CLICK HERE to watch Kennedy Scott perform “Danny Boy.”
CLICK HERE to watch Lauren Mascitti perform an acoustic version of “If I Can Lose You.”
Together called “Three Times A Lady,” Mascitti, Scott and Blaylock present a timeless show of the “Trio” albums recorded in the late 1980s and early 1990s by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. Between them they have toured nationwide with the best in the business such as Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lady A and Blake Shelton, as well as performing on the Opry 20+ times.