The cast and crew have been selected for the Magnolia Arts production of “Into the Woods Jr.”
The musical will be staged at 7 p.m. June 25-27, and at 2 p.m. on June 28.
Tickets are $8 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $16 to the general public.
CAST
Narrator – John Schneiderwind
Wolf – Caleb Burkhalter
Baker – Korecco Sargent
Baker’s Wife – Maddie Grant
Cinderella – Abbie Sipes
Cinderella’s Prince – Landyn Loe
Rapunzel – Tomoko Schneiderwind
Rapunzel’s Prince – Nyc O’Guinn
Jack – Trista Bradshaw
Steward – Sawyer Rangel
Grandmother and Stepmother – Amya Reeves
Jack’s Mother – Joshlin Wiggins
Lucinda – Rhiya Stevenson
Florinda – Sasha Critton
Mysterious Man – Dakota Hughes
Witch – Jayla Lambert
Little Red Riding Hood – Lexi Louden
PRODUCTION STAFF
Crew -- Isabella Russell and Ja’Kaleigh Carter
Assistant stage manager – Alanna Ehrhardt
Stage manager – Olivia Reeves
Music director – Beth Ann Rankin
Director – Janet Rider-Babbitt
The musical is a retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables centering on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, they set off on a journey to break the curse.
Music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim. The book is by James Lapine.