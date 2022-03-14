Into the Woods

"Into the Woods Jr." will be produced by Magnolia Arts.

The cast and crew have been selected for the Magnolia Arts production of “Into the Woods Jr.”

The musical will be staged at 7 p.m. June 25-27, and at 2 p.m. on June 28.

Tickets are $8 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $16 to the general public.

CAST

Narrator – John Schneiderwind

Wolf – Caleb Burkhalter

Baker – Korecco Sargent

Baker’s Wife – Maddie Grant

Cinderella – Abbie Sipes

Cinderella’s Prince – Landyn Loe

Rapunzel – Tomoko Schneiderwind

Rapunzel’s Prince – Nyc O’Guinn

Jack – Trista Bradshaw

Steward – Sawyer Rangel

Grandmother and Stepmother – Amya Reeves

Jack’s Mother – Joshlin Wiggins

Lucinda – Rhiya Stevenson

Florinda – Sasha Critton

Mysterious Man – Dakota Hughes

Witch – Jayla Lambert

Little Red Riding Hood – Lexi Louden

PRODUCTION STAFF

Crew -- Isabella Russell and Ja’Kaleigh Carter

Assistant stage manager – Alanna Ehrhardt

Stage manager – Olivia Reeves

Music director – Beth Ann Rankin

Director – Janet Rider-Babbitt

The musical is a retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables centering on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, they set off on a journey to break the curse.

Music and lyrics are by Stephen Sondheim. The book is by James Lapine.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you