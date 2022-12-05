The South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado has announced the cast selection for the December production of “Frozen, Jr.”
Based upon the blockbuster Disney film, “Frozen, Jr.” will be presented by SAAC’s Drama Club, comprised of students in the 7th through 12th grades, on December 9-11.
(Editor's Note: The SAAC production of "Frozen, Jr." should not be confused with the Magnolia Arts production of the same musical, which is currently running at Magnolia Arts on December 5 and 6, and December 8.)
Directed by SAAC veteran Lynn Gunter, the production includes students representing nearly every local school, including El Dorado High School, Parkers Chapel, Barton Junior High, West Side Christian School, Hugh Goodwin Elementary, and the home school community.
The beloved musical tells the story of Anna and Elsa, princesses of the fictional Arendelle, and a delightful cast of characters who accompany them on a magical adventure to save their kingdom and free themselves from secrecy and doubt. Filled with show-stopping songs, heart-stopping adventure, and plenty of theatre magic, the production will transport audience members of all ages straight to the frozen North Mountain.
The cast includes multiple actresses portraying both Elsa and Anna. Mason Halstead appears as adult Elsa, with Lily Mitchell as Middle Elsa and Mackenzie Fountain as Little Elsa. Hannah Hickman plays adult Anna, with Mariana Woolen as Middle Anna and Evie Johnson as Little Anna.
The part of Hans will be played by Clay Evers, with Gideon Moncrief as Kristoff, Wiley Taylor as Olaf, and Henlea Stevens as Sven. Additional actors include Maddy Couture as Oaken and Bulda, Maggie Phillips as Pabbie and the Queen, and Alyssa Purifoy as Weselton. At Arendelle Castle, the King is portrayed by Ellis Lyles, with David Valero as the Bishop and Will Legg as the Guard.
Taking the stage as the Snow Dancers are Maddy Couture, Ashleigh Curl, Maggie Phillips, Lillie Primm, and Zoey Edmonds. The ensemble is rounded out by Melissa Cervantes, Rebekah Cooley, Lilly Fife, Carley Gilkey, Lily Langston, Hailee Lawrence, Elizabeth Legg, Lily Mitchell, and Chloe Patterson.
Production staff for this show includes Director Lynn Gunter, Music Director Cassie Hickman, Assistant Director Kathy Nielsen and Stage Manager Tiffanie Duke.
“Frozen, Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). CLICK HERE for tickets.