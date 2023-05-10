The King Lives! Elvis Tribute with Kraig Parker and the Royal Tribute Band will perform Saturday, September 30 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado.
The show starts at 7 p.m.
Murphy Arts District members may buy tickets starting at 10 a.m. today. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Kraig Parker's award-winning tribute to Elvis Presley has been active for more than 20 years. Parker has performed across America and Europe at casinos, performance halls, cruise ships and with major symphony orchestras, including headline shows in Las Vegas.
Unlike many imitators, Parker travels and performs with his very own 10-piece group, the Royal Tribute Band. He has also toured with Presley’s original vocal groups The Jordanaires, The Stamps Quartet and The Sweet Inspirations, as well as multiple events with Elvis’ body guards Sonny West, Sam Thompson and Dick Grob.
Kraig Parker is personally managed by Charles Stone, Elvis Presley’s former tour producer from 1970-1977.