The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council is bringing Cirque Zuma Zuma, the ultimate African circus, to the Perot Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 26.
The group of acrobats will bring the magic and excitement of the African circus to Texarkana.
Cirque Zuma Zuma is 90 minutes of nonstop action. Dressed in elaborate costumes, the show’s acrobats, street dancers, and contortionists perform alongside a live musical score of traditional African music.
“I am so excited for people in our region to experience this incredible show,” said TRAHC Executive Director Jennifer Unger. “These amazing performers put on a spectacle like no other. It is one of the best Cirque-style shows out there, and I think everyone who comes to see it will agree!”
After traveling the world as an acrobat, circus and street performer, Cirque Zuma Zuma founder John Jacob returned to Africa to recruit and train talented youngsters from 16 African nations. His goal was to create an exciting and affordable African Cirque-style special.
