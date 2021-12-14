“Family Christmas with Doug Cameron” will be on stage at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Call the South Arkansas Symphony for tickets at 870-310-2244. Tickets may also be purchased at the door no later than 6:15 p.m.
Doug Cameron has long been a favorite on jazz radio internationally. Widely considered one of the true innovators of jazz violin, he has performed internationally, and is well known for his dynamic performance and trademark blue electric violin. Cameron has ten CD’s to his credit, which feature many of his own compositions. A veteran of the Los Angeles studio Scene, he has recorded and performed with a wide range of artists, including George Benson, Doc Severinsen, Tom Petty, Cher, The Allman Brothers, Dionne Warwick, Tony Bennett, renowned producer, David Foster as well as recording for numerous motion pictures and commercials.
Cameron keeps busy with his recording schedule which includes an album every year or so. He has also been appearing regularly as a guest soloist with symphony orchestra in a unique pops program featuring all of his own arrangements.
CLICK HERE for more information about Cameron.
CLICK HERE for more information about the South Arkansas Symphony.