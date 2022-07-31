The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will welcome Little Rock abstract artists Dan Thornhill and Laura Welshans and their exhibition "Collected Shapes in Color" to the Price and Merkle Galleries August 2-31.
There will be an artist's reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Thornhill, whose favorite artist is Picasso, became fascinated with abstract art at an early age. He says, “With abstract art, there has to be creativity; there has to be originality. You really have to have your own voice as an artist and record it as if you’re keeping a journal. Abstract art is my journal.” Thornhill’s artistic inspiration evolves from his love of nature, “Although I am an abstract painter, I still have to begin somewhere and I begin with nature.”
Welshans, once a student of Thornhill’s at the Arkansas Arts Center (now the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts), considers herself a minimalist inspired by silhouettes and simplified shapes. Her paintings focus on the interaction between the organic elements of earth and the human-made world through color, shape, and light. Using a limited palette, she pairs well-defined shapes with large negative spaces to illustrate the simplistic beauty of rock formations, flowers, and water.
Welshans says “magic happens” on her canvas when these curvilinear shapes are juxtaposed against the angular lines of a city skyline, for instance. Similar to Thornhill, Welshans says, “Documenting the beauty of the earth by illustrating it in its purest, simplest forms is the inspiration for my abstracted body of work.”
CLICK HERE for more information on the Thornhill and Welshans exhibit at the South Arkansas Arts Center, or call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474.