Southern Arkansas University Theatre will present Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” at Harton Theater on November 16-20.
Set in a small New Hampshire town, “Our Town” follows the story of two families that live next door to each other -- the Gibbs and the Webbs. Their lives mirror the everyday nuances that people face today. They do chores, listen to the town gossip, the children play, they love and grieve.
Said to be the “greatest American play,” "Our Town" will be performed at 7 p.m. November 16-19, and 2 p.m. November 20.
November 16 will be an open “pay what you can” night, where any amount is accepted for tickets. Tickets for the November 17-20 performances are $5 for students, $7 for SAU staff/faculty and senior citizens, and $10 general admission.
Tickets will be available at the door or online.
Cast and Crew:
Alex Gray – Stage Manager
Summer Shipp -- Emily Webb
Benjamin Gesselman -- George Gibbs
Rae Tucker -- Rebecca Gibbs
Dakota Hughes -- Wallace Webb
Jaimeson Biard -- Simon Stimson
James Taylor -- Joe/Si Cromwell
Liam York -- Doc Gibbs
Kristella Kemp -- Mrs. Gibbs
Chiara Philips -- Constable
Billie Jerriah Brown -- Joe Stoddard
Dalton Hale -- Mr. Webb
Amber Gantt -- Mrs. Webb
Jazpyn VanAssche -- Howie Newsone
Joshua Bennett -- Professor Willard/Man Among the Dead
Venecia Dorsey -- Mrs. Soames
Director -- Prince Duren
Assistant Director/Stage Manager -- Benjamin Culp
Assistant Stage Manager/Dramaturg -- Jocelyn Parsons
Lighting Designer -- Alex Gray Hair
Makeup Designer -- Rylee Creed
Costumes -- Amber Gantt
Props -- Audra Tibbitt
The production will be the directorial debut of SAU Theatre’s visiting director of theatre, Prince Duren.
Duren is from Jackson State University, where he served for nine years in the Department of Art & Theatre. Duren is a 2010 graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in mass communications and English. After graduating from JSU, he pursued his MFA in playwriting and screenwriting at the University of Arkansas. This fall, he will be receiving his Ph.D. in urban higher education.
Even though he enjoys acting, Prince has garnered his most notable success as a playwright. In 2016 alone, he published five plays and is currently working on his first playwriting textbook entitled “The Road to Your First Play.”
When it comes to theatre, Prince feels he has yet to construct his greatest dialogue, create his most memorable character, or conceive his greatest play. Therefore, he is always working towards that ultimate goal. He lives by the saying “In a world where you can be anything, why not be yourself?”