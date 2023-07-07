The Magnolia Arts Center is welcoming first-time or renewing members for the 2023-2024 season.
Membership provides a strong financial foundation to help with the Magnolia Arts Center’s calendar of events for all ages.
The center’s mission statement is, "Bringing art to the people of Columbia County and bringing art out of the people of Columbia County" through community theatre, art, music, poetry, comedy, and design.
Members receive special privileges such as ticket discounts, being listed in printed programs, saved seats at events and email notices.
