Aaron Lewis will play at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado’s Murphy Arts District on Saturday, January 22.
His upcoming El Dorado performance is part of his “Frayed at Both Ends” tour, named after Lewis’ upcoming album. Many fans remember Lewis as the front man for rock band Staind, which had 13 Top 10 hits on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including No. 1’s “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away,” “Not Again,” and “Right Here.”
Lewis grew up in Springfield, VT listening to his grandparents’ country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum Staind founder to return to his origins for the #1 Billboard Country Album debut “Town Line” and “Sinner,” as well as Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song debut “Am I The Only One.”
Having recorded with George Jones, Willie Nelson, Charlie Daniels, Alison Krauss and Vince Gill, Lewis has put a traditionalist brand on his outlier country. “Frayed At Both Ends,” due out January 28, offers Lewis at his most personal Ticket prices range from $34 to $89.
Seating for the event is reserved by section and will be available by calling the box office at 870-444-3007.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.