The Ouachita County Community Concerts will present Billstown at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Events Center at Fairview Park in Camden.
Tickets will be $20 at the door or free for Community Concert members.
Billstown was formed in 2008 by reuniting the members of The Campbell Family Band, with a few additions.
Billstown includes three generations of band members and music variety. Billstown's set list is diverse. It ranges from Classic Rock & Roll (Elvis, Red Foley), Traditional Country (Johnny Cash, Ronnie Milsap, Hank Williams, George Strait), 70's Rock (Eagles, Doobie Brothers), Southern Rock (Lynyrd Skynyrd, Georgia Satellites), to Modern Country (Gary Allen, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Keith Urban).
CLICK HERE to learn more about the Community Concert series.