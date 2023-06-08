Murphy Arts District in El Dorado has announced that “Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen” featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, will perform in the First Financial Music Hall on Friday, July 28.
Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Seating is reserved. Ticket prices will range from $34 to $69.
MAD Members have the first right to buy tickets with a special code until 10 a.m. Friday, when tickets go on sale to the general public.
Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It's been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it's a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we've ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak.
“It's been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight. The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. Its really got its own kind of magic going on there.”
Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier.
Killer Queen's UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage -- the first tribute to have a show in the West End.