Legendary band Three Dog Night, now in its 5th decade, will perform at El Dorado’s First Financial Music Hall on Saturday, November 20.
Ticket pre-sale for Murphy Arts District members begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Venue pre-sale will take place Thursday, September 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Public sale will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, October 1.
Tickets range from $34 to $84.
The November 20 concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures -- songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity.
The Grammy-nominated band is always working to expand its audience by embracing 21st century music technology. New and existing fans buy Three Dog Night’s music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million copies.
Now, marking 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows, including two Super Bowls.