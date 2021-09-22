Southern Arkansas University Theatre will present its first production of the 2021-22 season this week – an updated retelling of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”
“Twelfth Night” will have three evening performances at Harton Theater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.
Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for seniors and SAU staff and $10 for the general public. The audience must wear masks as a COVID-19 precaution.
Tickets may be purchased at the theatre. CLICK HERE to order tickets online.
“Twelfth Night” is a fast-paced romantic comedy with several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes. Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calls herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino.
Orsino sends Cesario to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls in love with Cesario. Meanwhile Olivia’s chambermaid, Maria, rowdy uncle, Sir Toby Belch, and his friend Sir Andrew Ague-Cheek play a trick on Malvolio, Olivia’s stuffy and uptight steward. Eventually Sebastian turns up and causes even more confusion, chaos and comedy.
Cast members are:
Viola -- Rhiana Eastland, Melbourne, Australia
Feste – Sevin Kascir of Magnolia
Olivia – Audra Tibbit of TEXarkana
Duke Orsino – Ben Culp of TEXarkana
Sir Toby Belch – Jazz VanAssche of Camden
Malvolio – Joshua Bennett of TEXarkana
Sir Andrew Ague-Cheek – Eddie Dean Parker II of Ashdown
Sebastian – John Orndorff of Gravette
Antonio – Shatabia Jordan of Dumas
Maria – Elizabeth McKee of Little Rock
Fabian – Julius Miller of El Dorado
Captain/Priest – Grayson Arin of Camden
Valentine – Austin Plunkett of TEXarkana
Curio – Collin Savell of TEXarkana
Olivia’s Friend – Rae Tucker of Magnolia
Female swing – Amber Gantt of Pascagoula, MS
Male swing – Ben Gasselman of TEXarkana
The production, directed by Dan Pivovar and performed by the Southern Arkansas University Theatre Department, is being put to the background of the bold and colorful 1980s and set in Hawaii. “Twelfth Night” is a play that embraces the absurd and over the top making the decade of frizzy hair, parachute pants, and iconic music the perfect backdrop for this hilarious retelling.
The Theatre Department’s next offering will be the musical, “The Spitfire Grill,” November 18-21.