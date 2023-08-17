The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado announces the audition call for two upcoming productions of “Once Upon a Mattress.”
This fairy-tale musical is a fun rendition of “The Princess and The Pea.”
The SAAC Theatre Committee is hosting a community theatre production of the full-length musical on October 19-29, and the SAAC Arts Academy Teen Drama Club is presenting the one-hour youth edition on November 9-10.
The Theatre Committee as well as for the Drama Club will hold auditions the last week of August.
The Community Theatre production, sponsored by Nexans AmerCable and Southern Bancorp, will host auditions starting registration at 6:30 p.m. August 28-29 with auditions starting promptly at 7 p.m. Attend either or both days.
Expect there to be cold scene readings, some singing, and dress for movement. A song list will be provided, and you will need to choose a song to sing a 30-45 second cut at auditions. Callbacks will be held at 6:30 p.m. August 30.
The Drama Club production, sponsored by Southern Airways Express, will host auditions for the youth edition at 4 p.m. August 29 and 31.
Students grades 7-12 can attend either or both days. Select a 45-second cut from a song of your choice to sing, and bring the music track. There will also be a selection of monologues from the show provided.
Prepare a monologue from that selection. Also, expect to learn a short-dance exercise.
Callbacks will be 4 p.m. September 5, and scene reading will be provided.
Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up.
Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale "The Princess and the Pea" provides some side-splitting shenanigans.
Auditions for both productions will be held in the Callaway Theatre at South Arkansas Arts Center, which is located at 110 E. 5th Street.
For more information call SAAC at 870-862-5474. CLICK HERE to visit the website.