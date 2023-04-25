Last week, a friend in Little Rock sent us a link to a song called “Running Out of Hope, Arkansas” and we gave it a listen. While we didn’t think it was quite accurate about the Hope we know (it mentions a boarded up main drag … that’s certainly not accurate) many young people see small towns as places to escape from. The song is quite good and we asked singer Brennen Leigh, though her publicist, about the origins of her song.
Here’s the reply we received.
“With apologies to Hope, Arkansas, I have no historical connection to her, just like her name. Driving from Texas to Tennessee got me thinking about her, and I sat down with Silas to hammer this one out. Admittedly we couldn’t resist exploiting her name a little, and as songwriters, part of our job is to make up stories. This song is for anyone who’s felt stuck somewhere … in a rut, in a town, in a job, in a relationship, in a city. Sometimes the only thing that gets us out of a situation is hope itself, so the word felt right. Like all of my songs, it’s part fact, part fiction. Mostly truth with “some stretchers.”
