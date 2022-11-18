The public sale of tickets for the El Dorado appearance of Chapel Hart starts at 10 a.m. Friday.
The country music trio from Poplarville, MS will be in concert at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 with special guest Lucas Hoge.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country in 2021. It has been recognized for the single “You Can Have Him Joline.”
Chapel Hart -- Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart -- received the golden buzzer on “America’s Got Talent” and recently performed at Grand Ole Opry. The trio just launched its Glory Days Tour in Biloxi.
Last month, Chapel Hart sang the National Anthem for the Ole Miss-Alabama football game.
Tickets range from $24-$54, with premium tickets at $120 for front-row seats, pre-show meet and greet, and soundcheck.