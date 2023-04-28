Wizards

The cast has been selected for Magnolia Arts’ production of the Harry Potter parody, “Wizards and Wands,” which will be staged June 20-23 at the Magnolia Arts Center.

In order of appearance:

Lily Blotter -- To be announced.

Moldyvort -- Korecco Sargent

Minerva McMonacle -- Adrienne Rushing

Albert Fumbledoor -- Grant Baker

Harry Blotter -- Morgan Middleton

Uncle Dirtsley -- Austin Crank

Auntie Dirtsley -- To be announced.

Dumsley Dirtsley -- David Burgess

Mailman -- Samarra Clayton

Harmony Stranger -- Kelly Groguhe

Rubarbeous Haggis -- Holli Howard

Conductor -- Samarra Clayton

Loucious Mayfly -- Skylar Montgomery

Weevil Longbottom -- Brandon Hill

Loopy Lovegood -- Joshlyn Wiggins

Ron Wheezy -- David Burgess

Jeannie Wheezy -- Bee Russell

Harmony Stranger – Kelli Groguhe

Tormentor 1 -- Dakota Huges

Tormentor 2 -- Jack Loudon

Tormentor 3 -- Luke Loudon

Drekko Mayfly -- Luke Loudon

Several Snake -- Dakota Huges

Percivous Squirrel -- Austin Crank

Sorting Cat -- Jack Loudin

Tollivander -- Samarra Clayton

Golden Snotch -- Jack Loudon

Blogworts Beast -- Holli Howard

GPS Voice -- Holli Howard

Baslisk -- Holli Howard

James Blotter -- Grant Baker

“Wizards and Wands” by Chris Burruto combines all seven J.K. Rowling books into one family-friendly performance. Complete with the appearances from the Sorting Cat, a Golden Snotch, and a sock puppet Basilisk, will Harry Blotter and his friend defeat Lord Moldyvort in time to save the world?

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public.

