The cast has been selected for Magnolia Arts’ production of the Harry Potter parody, “Wizards and Wands,” which will be staged June 20-23 at the Magnolia Arts Center.
In order of appearance:
Lily Blotter -- To be announced.
Moldyvort -- Korecco Sargent
Minerva McMonacle -- Adrienne Rushing
Albert Fumbledoor -- Grant Baker
Harry Blotter -- Morgan Middleton
Uncle Dirtsley -- Austin Crank
Auntie Dirtsley -- To be announced.
Dumsley Dirtsley -- David Burgess
Mailman -- Samarra Clayton
Harmony Stranger -- Kelly Groguhe
Rubarbeous Haggis -- Holli Howard
Conductor -- Samarra Clayton
Loucious Mayfly -- Skylar Montgomery
Weevil Longbottom -- Brandon Hill
Loopy Lovegood -- Joshlyn Wiggins
Ron Wheezy -- David Burgess
Jeannie Wheezy -- Bee Russell
Tormentor 1 -- Dakota Huges
Tormentor 2 -- Jack Loudon
Tormentor 3 -- Luke Loudon
Drekko Mayfly -- Luke Loudon
Several Snake -- Dakota Huges
Percivous Squirrel -- Austin Crank
Sorting Cat -- Jack Loudin
Tollivander -- Samarra Clayton
Golden Snotch -- Jack Loudon
Blogworts Beast -- Holli Howard
GPS Voice -- Holli Howard
Baslisk -- Holli Howard
James Blotter -- Grant Baker
“Wizards and Wands” by Chris Burruto combines all seven J.K. Rowling books into one family-friendly performance. Complete with the appearances from the Sorting Cat, a Golden Snotch, and a sock puppet Basilisk, will Harry Blotter and his friend defeat Lord Moldyvort in time to save the world?
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $7 for members and students, and $14 for the general public.
