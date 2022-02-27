Blues guitarist-vocalist and storyteller Tab Benoit will bring his 2022 Spring-Summer National Tour to El Dorado’s First Financial Music Hall.
The event will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Tickets are $30-45.
Opening for Benoit is Whiskey Bayou Records label-mate and guitarist Alastair Greene, supporting his recent release, “The New World Blues.''
"With a grin on his face and sparkle in his eye from all the love he was receiving he grabbed his trusty Thinline Telecaster and without a second’s hesitation ripped into an absolutely blistering introduction to ‘Why Are People Like That,’” writes Splice Magazine in a recent live review. "His band laid out a perfect beat for Tab to weave his six-string magic. Tab’s vocal delivery was spot on, but his playing was otherworldly. There was no denying who was the master guitar player on tonight’s bill."