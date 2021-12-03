The 2nd Annual Let It Glow Contest and Columbia County Tour of Lights will soon be under way.
The Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Steve and Laura Crowell Family, Entergy, and Story's on the Square, encourages the public to deck their homes with lights, lawn ornaments, wreaths, and more to help bring holiday cheer to families in Columbia County.
Three cash prizes will be awarded.
Grand Prize -- $500, sponsored by the Crowell family.
Griswold Award -- $250, sponsored by the Crowell family.
People’s Choice -- $250, sponsored by Entergy and voted on by the public.
Contestants must visit the Chamber office, 211 W. Main, to pick up yard signs by December 10.
Each house entry will have a yard sign with a number.
The public can vote for their favorite by texting the house number (1-50) to 870-276-7500.
Winners will be contacted as well as posted on social media.
CLICK HERE to enter the contest.