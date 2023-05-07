Louisiana blues guitarist Tab Benoit is on tour throughout 2023, with a local performance at First Financial Music in El Dorado at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19.
Tickets range between $30-$75.
Benoit's special guest is guitarist/vocalist Matt Andersen, who has just released an album "Matt Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy," about celebration -- hard-won, overflowing celebration. Over a dozen songs infused with raw blues-rock, rollicking Americana, thoughful folk, and ecstatic gospel, Amdersen testifies to something we could all do well to remember: the time we have together is special, so let's spend it the right way.
Tab Benoit is renowned throughout his 30-plus-year career for his passionate environmental activism. To that end, he performed two nights in his hometown of Houma, Louisiana at the 16th Annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival.
He also appears prominently in the IMax motion picture “Hurricane on the Bayou,” a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the Wetlands, and produced a CD to help restore that state's Coastal Wetlands. Benoit was inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2020.
Benoit is one of the featured musicians in the Sony Picture Classics 2022 movie “JazzFest: A New Orleans Story,” Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern’s documentary on the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Southern Louisiana in recent time, Tab Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers.
He doesn’t rely on any effects and his setup is simple. It consists of a guitar, chord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come from his fingers.