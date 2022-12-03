Hempstead Hall and the Southwest Arkansas Arts Council present “Hope for the Holidays: Songwriters in the Round!” featuring local and regional talent, including Mae Estes, Lance Carpenter, C.J. Solar, and Rachel Hale.
Returning artists Mae Estes (2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards Female Vocalist of the year) and Rachel Hale will be joined by Lance Carpenter (2022 Arkansas Country Music Awards Country Artist of the Year) and C.J. Solar. The performance will take place in the Hempstead Hall auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17.
