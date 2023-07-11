The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has announced a new exhibit from El Dorado artist, Dinah Van Hook, entitled “Southern Impressions and Portraits.”
This exhibit, sponsored by Drew and Suzy Sheppard, will hang in the Price and Merkle Galleries until July 30. An artist’s reception is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday.
Van Hook began studying art and painting at an early age. At age 11, she was enrolled in studio classes under her childhood mentor, Marjorie Chamberlain of Magnolia.
Under Chamberlain’s guidance, Dinah developed a lifelong passion for art. Art studies continued at undergraduate school at Southern Arkansas University, UCLA, University of Arkansas and finally Louisiana Tech University where she obtained a master’s in art education. After college, Dinah began a long teaching career beginning with El Dorado and Norphlet Public Schools and culminating at South Arkansas College where she taught for 32 years. During her long teaching career, she continued to study with many nationally known artists such as Everett Raymond Kinstler, Daniel Greene, Doug Walton, Robert E. Wood and Charles Reid.
After retiring in 2017, Dinah has had much more time to paint and has enjoyed the freedom to paint whatever she wants. She has always been known as a portrait and figure painter, but after retirement she has worked more on landscape and still
life. She has endeavored to move away from realism and work more expressively like the early impressionist painters. Her main subjects are from southern culture, whether people, places or still life. Currently she is working on a series focusing on landscape and people along the Ouachita River.
Professional memberships include Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society and Mid-Southern Watercolor Society (signature member).
For more information on this exhibit, call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org. Gallery viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.