“Paint Your Pet Portrait" Corks and Canvas class will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado.
This special workshop will be hosted by local artist Michaela Gross who specializes in pet portraiture.
Corks and Canvas is a fun-filled night of painting with friends for people who have always wanted to try their hand at it while having some fun along the way. Snacks are provided and participants should bring their beverage of choice. Class fee is $40.
CLICK HERE to register online.
In order to participate in this session, Gross will need a picture of your pet at least a week in advance of the class. Gross will prep the canvas, draw the pet, then guests will paint it in the workshop. Participants will be contacted by email as to where to send their pet’s photo after they have registered for the class.
Gross grew up in Louisiana but moved to El Dorado before starting junior high.
Moving to south Arkansas helped her make connections that would one day lead her to her current career as an artist. In junior high, she began taking classes with Maria Villegas and soon blossomed into a prodigious young artist. As she grew into herself, her talent, creativity, and passion grew as well. After graduating high school at Parkers Chapel, she pursued a degree in Studio Art from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
Now a mother of two children and a resident artist of El Dorado, Gross continues to be devoted to art and teaching and conveys her enthusiasm through her classes.