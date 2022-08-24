The South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado has announced the “Reaching Higher Concert” at 7 p.m. Friday in the Callaway Theatre.
A cabaret and classical music concert will be provided by lyric coloratura soprano Elizabeth Hunter Ashley and pianist Melinda Morse, playing the SAAC's Steinway grand piano.
At the invitation of Michelle and Steve Smart, Ashley and Morse, who is a native of Crossett, will be performing to help raise funds for the capital campaign building project. The concert will be preceded by a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by Suzy and Drew Sheppard.
With a master’s degree in music, Elizabeth Hunter Ashley is a lyric coloratura soprano who is classically trained and has worked extensively as a professional soloist throughout the United States and internationally. Additionally, she teaches vocals at her private voice instruction business “The Performance Studio.” Miss Austin 1984, Miss Minnesota 1985, and Austin Music Hall of Fame Recipient, Ashley continues to be blessed with honors: 2022 “Woman of the Year” in the field of Music from Top 100 Registry; 2021 Winner of the Prestige Awards, “Vocal Coach of the Year” by Corporate Live Wire California; 2018-2019-2020 “Best of Danville – Vocal Instructor” Business Hall of Fame, California.
Raised in Crossett in a family of six children, Melinda Morse experienced a childhood full of music making. As a result, she pursued her love of music both scholastically and professionally. Morse acquired a master's degree in music while also teaching in the Memphis public schools. Upon completion of 37 years as a public-school instructor, Morse retired and has continued her piano studies from her home. Recently, she advanced to the finals in the 2021 Washington D.C.
International Piano Amateur Competition and in the Silver Stream 2022 Boston International Piano Amateur Competition.
Morse and Ashley, both accomplished professionals in their own right, are joining forces in this concert tour traveling to their hometown states, sharing their collaboration and excellent musicianship. Having known each other for over 24 years working together in orchestra performances, concert settings, philanthropy, they share their gift to others through Morse's original compositions, classical and cabaret music. Bookending the concert with Puccini arias, Elizabeth will be
performing classics by Gershwin and Barber before pivoting to lighter cabaret numbers. These include 1940s classics such as "Don't Get Around Much Anymore” and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Melinda accompanies Elizabeth throughout as well taking center stage for solo piano classics including Chopin's romantic "Fantasy Impromptu." Unique to the duo's concert are three compositions by Melinda, arranged for the brilliant vocal range and expressive talents of Elizabeth: "Her Eyes" and "After the Song of Spring."
Donations for this fundraiser will be taken at the door. To reserve a seat for the “Reaching Higher Concert,” please call SAAC at 870-862-5474. SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado, Arkansas.