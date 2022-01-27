Magnolia, it is time to escape.
Today is the grand opening of Magnolia’s first escape room, Escape Magnolia, in the former Sally’s Beauty Supplies building next door to Dollar Tree.
The business will contain three separate escape rooms with the possibility of a fourth one in the future, said Phorsythia Marshall, who co-owns the business with longtime friend Cheri Walker-Davis.
A Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday with the first games beginning at 6:30 p.m. Games last an hour and the final games of the night take place at 9:30 p.m.
“I’m super excited. I’ve got butterflies,” said Walker-Davis. “We are just ready. We feel prepared. We got to correct some of our wrongs from our soft opening and I’m ready to bring some excitement to Magnolia.”
Walker-Davis and her family go to escape rooms on all their vacations, but Marshall needed a little push to get into the concept.
“For a while I didn’t know an escape room was a real thing and then she took me to one and I was hooked,” Marshall said. “A lot of people come in here interested but they have never heard of an escape room.”
Walker-Davis agreed many people who have popped in to show interest in the business had never heard of an escape room. Walker-Davis said she was “shocked” to hear that.
An overall description of an escape room is a room that provides players with clues they use to get out rooms with different themes within a set time. At Escape Magnolia, there is an exit door for someone to get out if they need a bathroom break, a drink or just fresh air, but the clock continues regardless of breaks. Should they sell out on their grand opening night, 120 people will have tried something new in town.
Game participants can go in with a group as large as two, and the average is about six people, Marshall said. Each room has a different theme and themes will change as times goes by so that people can come back and play in a different room, she said.
At this time, the first room at Escape Magnolia is called “Back to the 50s,” and makes participants feel like they have gone back in time. Their job is to take the clues they are given and return to 2022. This room is for all ages and the room most recommended for younger children, Walker-Davis said.
The second room at Escape Magnolia is “Cold Case,” and inside people will find clues regarding a serial killer. To escape, they must identify the killer and his victim.
In the third room, “Scandalous Scatter,” players must be 18 and older. The game is about a man cheating on his wife and to get out, you must find the mistress’s heart in the room before the wife gets home.
Marshall and Walker-Davis, both of Magnolia, have been working on the project since September, with a soft opening beginning this December.
Finding a spot to open an Escape Room in Magnolia was difficult because it needed to be big enough for several games. Walker-Davis said they walked by the old Sally’s building time and time again but put off calling because they were afraid the rent would be too high, and the space would not be adequate.
But to their surprise, the building has more than adequate space and room for expansion.
Creating an escape room in Magnolia was something both women did aside from their full-time careers in other areas. Marshall works in card services for Farmers Bank & Trust and Walker-Davis is the owner and dance instructor at Concrete Rose Dance Company. Both have little girls who are third graders at Central Elementary. The girls are best friend and Darien Marshall and Karrington Davis have been helping their mothers work at the escape room and even earn a salary.
Recently while the co-owners and their children were inside working, Tara Petersen, a Magnolia native, and her boyfriend Victor Franklin came in to ask if they could book a game. They were disappointed the escape room was not open yet, but Petersen said she was glad about the opening and would come back in the future. Petersen and her boyfriend now live in Clayton, New Mexico and were in town visiting family.
“Magnolia has nothing, and you would think a college town would have something to do,” she said. “I mean there is the Blossom Festival, but with COVID that is harder to do.”
To book tickets for the Escape Magnolia, CLICK HERE to see its Facebook page.
Escape Magnolia LLC. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door. The price for tickets is $30 per person except for children four and under who get in free. Two people are required to go into a room and each room has a different maximum number of participants allowed.