Magnolia native and singer/songwriter/celebrity producer Shannin “Shining Rae” Watkins has been selected to join the Recording Academy Class of 2021 as a voting member.
As a member of music’s most prestigious organization she will have the privilege to shape the music industry, the future of music, and its role in society.
The Recording Academy recognizes excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivates the well-being of the music community, and ensures that music remains an indelible part of culture.
Watkins has had an exciting year of dream collaborations such as a viral video of her impromptu duet with her music idol Mariah Carey. She has worked as a celebrity vocal producer/songwriter with artists such as Bre-Z from the hit TV Sparks, and Interacope artist Jazmine V. In 2019 her hit song “Stay” by Sony/Orchard artist Iakopo racked up 13 million video views on YouTube within the first week.