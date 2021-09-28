The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a value of $122,844 during the month of August.
The permits:
Shoe Show, 50 Highway 79 North Suite A, remodel, $63,213, August 3.
King Kleen Carwash, 555 E. Main, storage building, $20,000, August 13.
Shoe Show, 50 Highway 79 North Suite A, sign, $13,500, August 16.
Wild Hogs Bar and Grill, 722 E. Main, covered patio, $11,000, August 23.
Barry Burns, 441 Goode Circle, sprinkler system, $6,500, August 24.
Debra Hendricks, 701 School, portable carport, $1,631, August 26
Jeff Jefferson, 301 W. University, enclosed garage, $7,000, August 31.
Building permits in Magnolia through the first seven months of 2021 had a total value of $1,788,829.55. The city issued building permits worth $5,000,316.94 through the first eight months of 2020.