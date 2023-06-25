Murphy Arts District has announced that Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen will perform at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado on Friday, July 28.
Doors to the event will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $34-$69 and are on sale now at eldomad.com or by calling the MAD box office at 870-444-3007. Seating is reserved.
Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Killer Queen's UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End.
The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness who presented them with the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band.” They also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim.
Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute Live Aid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof.
During 2020 the band released a single in the style of Queen written by Patrick. “We'll Fight Again” delighted Queen fans all over the world.