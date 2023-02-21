Directors Delaine Gates and Darrin Riley have announced the cast for the upcoming South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
The play will be staged March 3-5 and 9-11.
“We are fortunate to have a diverse cast of both new and familiar faces to bring this fiendish thriller to life on the SAAC stage. The heavy rock and roll and R&B score has proven to be a challenging and delightful journey into one of the darker versions of the story of Skid Row denizens,” said Gates, who has worked with Riley on two earlier productions of "Little Shop" over the years.
The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" after his coworker crush of the same name. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it one thing: Blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent toward global domination.
The cast is as follows:
Matthew Power as Seymour Krelborn, an insecure, put-upon florist's clerk and eventual hero
Summer Shipp as Audrey, the secret love of Seymour's life
Clayton Evers as Dr. Scrivello, an egotistical dentist with bad-boy tendencies
Thomas Brewster as Mr. Mushnik, the greedy owner of the flower shop
Audrey II, the plant with an appetite for human flesh, will be puppeted by Destiny White with the baritone sounds of Jacarllus Hill serving as the voice.
Chelsea Brown, Angel Owens and Katie Ford will play the hip, young, and smart street urchins Ronette, Chiffon and Crystal who narrate the show with their golden voices.
Filling out the musical ensemble will be Chris Curry, Callie Blair, Jade Watts, Jaspyn VanAssche, Addie Bosanko, and Hannah Hopson.
A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.
