Murphy Arts District (MAD) will host MAD Battle on Saturday, July 16 in the First Financial Music Hall.
MAD Battle is a battle of the bands style competition with the overall winner taking home a cash prize of $1,250. Previous winners include Akeem Kemp Band (2019) and deFrance (2021).
“This is our third year to do MAD Battle. We skipped 2020 due to Covid but were able to bring it back in 2021 with social distancing precautions. Last year we saw several new bands enter the competition and double the entries from the first year. We’ve changed the prize money up this time around, so we’re hoping that will encourage even more bands to enter. From the high energy performances to all the backstage band comradery, this is my favorite MAD event,” said Joanna Benson, MAD marketing coordinator.
CLICK HERE to submit applications and registration fees.
Bands must fill out a form including band contact information and include a video link to a live performance of one song. The video submission can be an original or cover song. Explicit or distasteful material will not be allowed. All musical instruments must be performed live, no backing tracks allowed. Previous MAD Battle overall winners are not eligible to enter.
Early bird registration by April 29 is $25. The regular registration fee from April 30-May 29 is $35. Same-day registration fee is $45.
Registration fees are non-refundable.
The MAD Battle committee will review all entries and pick the top 7 bands to compete. The competing bands will be announced June 6th. Selected bands will be asked to perform a 15-minute set with at least one original and one cover song on July 16. Judges for the event will base their scores on creativity, originality, and overall showmanship.
Cash Prizes include:
1st place -- $1,250
2nd place -- $500
3rd place -- $250
Tickets to watch MAD Battle will go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. Pricing will be $10 per person in advance or $15 day of show. Children 6 and under are allowed in for free. Doors to the First Financial Music Hall will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE for more information.