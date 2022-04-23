Ouachita County Community Concerts will present The Holy Rocka Rollaz at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.
The concert will be at the Event Center at Fairview Park. Tickets are $20 for 1 or $35 for 2. Children and students are admitted to all OCCCA performances at no charge if accompanied by an OCCCA ticket holder.
Holy Rocka Rollaz performs the rock ‘n’ roll music of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets and more.
For questions call Becky Lindsey at 870-807-6915.