Foghat, the legendary rock band known for its hits such as "Slow Ride" and "Fool for the City," will be performing at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado on Wednesday, September 20.
Presented by Murphy USA, this highly anticipated concert will coincide with the El Dorado Shootout, a women's Epson Tour golf tournament held September 18-24 at Mystic Creek Golf Club.
Doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 pm. featuring opening act deFrance. Ticket prices range from $29 to $89 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Seating is reserved.
"We are thrilled to bring Foghat to El Dorado for what promises to be an exceptional evening of rock music," said MAD President and CEO Pam Griffin. "With the support of our presenting sponsor, Murphy USA, we aim to create an unforgettable experience for attendees."
Formed in 1971 when “lonesome” Dave Peverett and Roger Earl left the British blues-rock band, Savoy Brown, Foghat has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one Double-Platinum record. And they continue to release new music every few years. They have never stopped touring and recording although there have been several ups and downs and changes over the years.
Foghat lost lonesome Dave Peverett in 2000 and Rod Price in 2005, but Roger Earl kept banging and kicking to keep Foghat’s musical legacy going.
Lead vocalist/lead guitarist Scott Holt played with Buddy Guy for over 10 years, and lead/slide guitarist Bryan Bassett played with Wild Cherry and Molly Hatchet. Bass player Craig MacGregor who had been with the band since the ’70s, unfortunately became ill in 2015 and was unable to play, and died in February 2018.
Craig had recommended Rodney O'Quinn as a “fill-in” who came to Foghat via the Pat Travers band where he proved he knew how to lay down a solid groove. O'Quinn viewed MacGregor as a mentor and is a great permanent addition to the band. On drums is founding member Roger Earl, who’s positive attitude and solid drumming style and pure joy of playing has been an inspiration to all.
Tickets will be available for purchase at eldomad.com or by calling the box office at 870-444-3007. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office, 101 East Locust Street), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.