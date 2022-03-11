Logoly State Park is celebrating school Spring Break Week with special events.
Starting Saturday, March 19, and continuing through the week, Logoly staff will offer a variety of programs, games, and hikes for kids and families.
Learn about snakes, discover the hidden world in a rotten log, and help with a citizen science project while exploring the park.
On Saturday, March 19, join Devin Moon and park staff from 10 a.m. to noon to help with a citizen science survey of the dragonflies and damselflies at Logoly State Park. The project will begin with an introductory talk by Moon, then search for dragonflies and damselflies in their nymph and adult forms. This survey will require some walking and participants will be in places that are muddy and wet, so wear old clothes and shoes that are comfortable for walking, and clothing that can take the mud.
A camera or smartphone will be useful but is not necessary to participate. People may bring their own bug nets, both arial and aquatic, if they have them.
Contact the part for a complete scchedule at 870-695-3561 or email Logoly@Arkansas.com .
CLICK HERE to find Logoly programs online.
Established as a state park in 1974, Logoly State Park was created as Arkansas’ first environmental education park. Logoly State Park is located in McNeil off U.S. 79.