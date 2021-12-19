The South Arkansas Arts Center has announced its upcoming 2022 photography competition, The Viewfinder, will be held in the Merkle and Price Galleries February 8-25 with an artists’ reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, February 17.
The event is sponsored by the “El Dorado Insider” and The Diamond Agency.
Judging this year’s competition is Dero Sanford. A professional photographer specializing in custom advertising work, he owns ThinkDero, Inc. in Little Rock.
Sanford loves adventure, photography, good film, and spending his days with his son, Solomon. Having graduated from Oklahoma State University, Okmulgee, with a degree in photography, he quickly found himself immersed in the advertising scene. Working for various magazines, agencies, and companies he began to build an impressive client base.
Asked about what he might be looking for in a winning piece, Sanford said, “I love the story of a photograph. Figuring out the why and how the photographer chose his subject, light, composition, timing and other elements are all part of the interpretation of the story that was captured.”
Call for entry deadline is February 4. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded. The full list of rules and eligibility for entering photographs in the competition can be found on the SAAC website.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.