Tickets are now available for the South Arkansas Arts Center of El Dorado’s spring musical production of “Nunsense,” opening March 4, and the accompanying “Sunday Best” Brunch, scheduled for Sunday, February 20.
“Nunsense” presents the return of musical theatre to the SAAC stage after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Sunday Best” Brunch will include a buffet of individual servings of Southern-inspired brunch favorites, created by caterer extraordinaire Tena Hughes, brunch chair Chrystal Osborn, and the SAAC Board of Directors.
The menu includes country ham or pork loin on tea biscuits with blackberry mustard, tomato pies, smoked sausage bites, and chili relleno casserole, plus sweet treats and mimosas.
On display will be the 2022 raffle item, a diamond cross ring valued at $3,000, donated by Murphy-Pitard Jewelers. Raffle tickets are available for $10, and the winning ticket will be chosen on closing night of the show, March 12.
Tickets for brunch are $25 for adults and $10 for children 5 and up, and may be purchased at the SAAC box office or online.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
Guests are welcome to come and go between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., as schedules allow.
“Nunsense,” which was first staged at SAAC in 1997, is a spoof about the misadventures of five nuns. The ladies endeavor to stage a fundraiser talent show after the accidental poisoning of the remainder of their convent, resulting in catchy tunes and plenty of belly laughs. The show runs March 4-6 and 10-12, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and one Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 7. For more information about “Nunsense,” call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 or visit the website.