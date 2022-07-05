The South Arkansas Arts Center announces the box office is open for tickets to its summer musical extravaganza, “Mamma Mia!”
The show, sponsored by Murphy USA, will run July 14-17 and July 20-24, 7:30 p.m. curtain, except on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
SAAC will usher in the summer musical season with an Opening Night Champagne Reception beginning at 7 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. curtain. Laura Allen, SAAC’s executive director said, “I can't wait to have all our dancing queens back in the audience at SAAC! 'Mamma Mia!' is the kind of outrageously fun show that we have all been craving over the past few years. What better way to celebrate that than with a champagne reception?”
In this true jukebox musical, the hit songs of ABBA are employed to tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Music and lyrics for "Mamma Mia!" are by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, also with some songs with Stig Anderson. Book was written by Catherine Johnson with the concept originally conceived by Judy Cramer. “Mamma Mia!” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Tickets for “Mamma Mia” are $10 students, $20 SAAC members, and $30 general public and opening night. Purchase tickets online, in person at the SAAC office or call to reserve them at 870-862-5474. For more information on the musical, call the office or visit the website at www.saac-arts.org. SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado.