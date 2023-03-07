The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado has announced that country music artist Dylan Scott with special guest Ricky Rowton will perform in the First Financial Music Hall on Friday, June 2.
Doors to the event will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices will range from $25 - $100 and increase by $5 day of show.
Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The multi-Platinum singer has notched two No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl” and “Nobody”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.”
Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year.
Scott presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on CBS. With career streams exceeding 1.3 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin’ My Best Life, the highly-anticipated follow-up to his chart-topping Nothing To Do Town EP, releases Aug. 5, 2022, and features fiery lead single “New Truck” and viral TikTok ballad “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl).”
All ticket sections are general admission, first come, first serve. The Premium seating areas will be located to the right and left front of the stage. These two areas are elevated for a better view of the stage and include a chair. The Premium sections also include a private bartender. The pit section will be located directly in front of the stage and is standing room only. The general admission area is located behind the pit and is primarily standing room only with several first come, first serve seats towards the back of the room.
“The last time Dylan was here we were sitting in pods, so we are glad to have him back again without those restrictions. His shows are so high energy that you can’t help but want to sing along and dance. Being that he’s from the Bastrop, Louisiana area, we hope to see a lot of the North Louisiana community travel up to El Dorado for the show.” said Pam Griffin, MAD President and CEO.
Tickets for the event will go on sale to MAD members at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets will be available for purchase at eldomad.com or by calling the box office at 870-444-3007. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office, 101 East Locust Street in El Dorado, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.