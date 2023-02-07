Love/Sick

Southern Arkansas University Department of Theatre will present “Love/Sick” by John Cariani at Harton Theatre February 15-18.

Set on a Friday night in an alternate reality, the audience gets a glimpse into the twists and turns of falling in and out of love. From a Singing Telegram Man delivering a breakup song to two obsessive compulsive people falling in love at first sight, nine short scenes perfectly exemplify the hard work it takes to build and stay in a relationship in today’s world.

“Love/Sick” is the perfect comedy for Valentine couples.

Performances will start with “pay what you can night” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 15.

Performances Thursday-Saturday will be at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 19.

Ticket prices are $5 for students with an SAU ID, $10 for general admission, and $7 for SAU staff, faculty, and senior citizens.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.

https://www.showtix4u.com

Tickets will also be available at the box office.

For any questions, contact SAU Theatre at theatre@saumag.edu or 870-425-4263, or on social media via Facebook at SAU Department of Theatre or Instagram @sautheatre.

CAST

Audra Tibbit

Amber Gantt

Alex Gray

Ben Culp

Benjamin Gessleman

Jaimeson Biard

James Taylor

Jocelyn Parsons

Mykala Clark

Rylee Creed

CREW

Director -- Prince Duren

Assistant Director -- Elizabeth McKee

Light Designer -- James Taylor

Set Designer -- Dalton Hale

Hair & Makeup -- Rylee Creed

Props -- Audra Tibbitt

Costumes -- Mykala Clark

Sound -- Ben Culp

Scenic Artist -- Jocelyn Parsons

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you