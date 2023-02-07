Southern Arkansas University Department of Theatre will present “Love/Sick” by John Cariani at Harton Theatre February 15-18.
Set on a Friday night in an alternate reality, the audience gets a glimpse into the twists and turns of falling in and out of love. From a Singing Telegram Man delivering a breakup song to two obsessive compulsive people falling in love at first sight, nine short scenes perfectly exemplify the hard work it takes to build and stay in a relationship in today’s world.
“Love/Sick” is the perfect comedy for Valentine couples.
Performances will start with “pay what you can night” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 15.
Performances Thursday-Saturday will be at 7 p.m., and at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 19.
Ticket prices are $5 for students with an SAU ID, $10 for general admission, and $7 for SAU staff, faculty, and senior citizens.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
Tickets will also be available at the box office.
For any questions, contact SAU Theatre at theatre@saumag.edu or 870-425-4263, or on social media via Facebook at SAU Department of Theatre or Instagram @sautheatre.
CAST
Audra Tibbit
Amber Gantt
Alex Gray
Ben Culp
Benjamin Gessleman
Jaimeson Biard
James Taylor
Jocelyn Parsons
Mykala Clark
Rylee Creed
CREW
Director -- Prince Duren
Assistant Director -- Elizabeth McKee
Light Designer -- James Taylor
Set Designer -- Dalton Hale
Hair & Makeup -- Rylee Creed
Props -- Audra Tibbitt
Costumes -- Mykala Clark
Sound -- Ben Culp
Scenic Artist -- Jocelyn Parsons