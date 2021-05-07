The PRCA Hi Lo Pro Rodeo delivers regardless of the weather.
And that is just what happened Sunday with the Magnolia Stampede at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church, through the mud and the muck.
“It rained tons. It rained a lot today and was raining at about 1:30 p.m. but we knew we were going to have it no matter what,” said Rugged Cross Cowboy Church Pastor Mike Launius.
Despite the weather which required cowboys and cowgirls to maybe wear their rain boots instead of their regular cowboy boots, the free event attracted a crowd of about 400 Sunday and about 700 on Saturday, when it was sunny.
The rodeo kicked off each day at 2 p.m. and included bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding.
Launius said this is the 7th annual Magnolia Stampede but the first to be held at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church’s arena. The other rodeos have been held at Southern Arkansas University’s Story Arena, but this was impossible this year due to ongoing COVID restrictions.
The church and the rodeo itself are a way to bring people to a place where they be around other Christians and hopefully decide to worship with people who are interested in similar things, Launius said.
“It’s important, it’s one of our outreaches to the Western heritage culture and so we want to reach people in the rodeo world and the horse world who may not feel comfortable in a traditional church,” he said.
Although there was never a doubt the rodeo would go on Sunday, Launius said the rain made it hard in the arena for everyone.
“It can be risky. The cowboys can slip and get hurt, and the animals,” he said. “It’s risky for both athletes.”
During the bull ride Sunday, bulls sometimes nationally known and having names that made you wonder such as Lips and News Flash, tried to buck cowboys clear off the saddle before they achieved their eight-second ride.
Willie Samples, who often goes by the nickname “Junior,” worked the event for the church Sunday. He said he hated the weather hadn’t cooperated both days.
“I wish it hadn’t of rained and we had a covered arena, but we can’t control the weather, can we,” Samples said.
Several people took their four-legged friends to the rodeo and most walked right in the red mud along with their owners, though some of the fluffier ones were carried.
Alesha Stacy and her husband, Mike Stacy of Magnolia, carried their dog Sugar with them Sunday.
“Her name is Sugar, what else would it be,” Alesha joked. “And this isn’t her first rodeo. She goes all over with us to the chuck wagon races and all around.”
Dannette “Danny” Henderson, a member of the church and also someone who knows about serving people through good and bad weather because she works at Magnolia’s post office, worked in the concession stand for the rodeo.
She said the great out turn out meant that they nearly sold out of food items. What was left, they were going to take to those in need.
Henderson said the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church Arena had been made possible by the tithes of church members and also from private donations. The arena is not only used in major events such as this one, but other events where children get to ride.
“This is our outreach and God’s blessed us, so we want to give it back,” she said.
Dustin Murray, general manager of Hi Lo Rodeo Productions said he has been protected by God’s grace during the rodeos he competed in, especially in one instance where he was supposed to ride a horse he drew in Greeley, Colorado years ago.
“I was scared, I was walking in fear and I was not even on her,” Murray said. “Then I was sitting on the saddle and she bucked me off so dramatically that she ripped the shirt off of me, but I smiled because I knew I was OK.”