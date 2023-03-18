Sail On is bringing the Beach Boys biggest hits to Camden.
The concert will be at The Event Center at Fairview Park in Camden at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Children 12th grade and under will be admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paid adult.
Beach Boys tribute band Sail On brings nothing but “Good Vibrations” to every venue. The group has made a splash on the music scene, establishing themselves as one of the best Beach Boys tribute acts out there.
The Ouachita County Community Concert Association has been presenting world-class entertainment to the Camden community since 1947. An enthusiastic group of volunteers work tirelessly to provide family entertainment and educational outreach performances to educate and entertain adults and students alike.
The Event Center at Fairview Park is located at 1140 Mount Holly Road.