The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado has announced their 2021 MAD Movie Monday lineup scheduled for June 7-August 9.
The event is sponsored by the Medical Center of South Arkansas and is free to the public. Movies will start at sundown at the MAD Amphitheater.
“Medical Center of South Arkansas is proud to sponsor MAD Movie Mondays for the 4th year in a row,” said Scott Street, CEO Medical Center of South Arkansas. “We are excited to give back to our community by helping provide a safe and fun filled environment for families to enjoy this summer.”
A special presentation will be held the evening of Monday, June 14 as the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) presents “Raya and the Last Dragon,” written by El Dorado native, Qui Nguyen. A Q+A session with Nguyen and El Dorado Film Festival Director Alexander Jeffrey will be aired prior to the movie that evening.
ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker is pleased to bring the film to El Dorado.
“We are very excited to bring Raya and the Last Dragon to El Dorado and the Murphy Arts District,” said Tucker. “Highlighting Arkansas creatives is a big part of what we do. We are pleased to see an Arkansan like Qui Nguyen go on to do big things and work with Disney on such a fantastic film.”
All of the selected movies this summer are rated PG, including throwback movies “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” and “Napoleon Dynamite.” There will be concessions available for purchase and pre-movie lawn games.