Voting in the 2nd Annual Let It Glow Contest and Columbia County Tour of Lights will continue through December 31.
Decorated homes and yards are vying for a total of $1,000 in prize money.
Grand Prize -- $500, sponsored by the Steve and Laura Crowell family.
Griswold Award -- $250, sponsored by the Crowell family.
People’s Choice -- $250, sponsored by Entergy and voted on by the public.
CLICK HERE to see a map of where Let It Glow contestants are located.
Each house entry has a yard sign with a number. The public can vote for the People’s Choice award by texting the house number to 870-276-7500.
Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the Crowell home, 411 Warnock Springs Road, from 6-8 p.m. today. People are invited to have their pictures taken with him.
The contest locations, excluding the Crowell home, are as follow and starts with the number 2. All of the locations are in Magnolia unless otherwise specified
2 -- 770 U.S. 82 (east of Magnolia)
3 -- 1216 Hazel Circle
4 -- 835 Columbia Road 13 (between Magnolia and McNeil)
5 – No longer on list
6 -- 301 N Elm St.
7 -- 1615 S. Lakewood
8 -- 904 Maple
9 -- 16 Columbia Road 462 (Greer’s Chapel community)
10 -- 14 Regency Circle
11 -- 9 Regency Circle
12 -- 1821 Hillcrest
13 -- 1308 Apache
14 -- 2600 Chaffin Lane
15 – No longer on list
16 -- 1027 Honeysuckle Road
17 -- 1004 Lawton Circle
18 -- 1815 Hillcrest
19 -- 3403 Columbia Road 27S (south of Lake Columbia)
20 -- 1804 Pearce Street
21 -- 1210 Honeysuckle Road